Titan Eyeplus Reinvents Omnichannel - Why choose Between Online & Offline When You Can Have the Best of Both Worlds?

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) BANGALORE, India, October 9, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Consumers today value both the convenience of shopping online & the assurance and expertise that a trusted retail chain has to offer. In India 14% people who need vision correction end up not buying eyewear because they find the buying journey very complicated & inconvenient. Keeping this in mind, Titan Eyeplus has launched a strategic partnership with the country's E-commerce giant - Flipkart. During the upcoming Big Billion Day, a customer buying a frame on Flipkart can walk into any of the 500+ Titan Eyeplus stores and get a lens free.To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8423751-titan-eyeplus-reinvents-omnichannel/This winning combination will allow the customer to choose from a wide variety frames from the comfort of his home, and walk into an Eyeplus store to complete the purchase. Choice of frame is driven by style which is more personal and does not need technical help. On the other hand, lenses are more technical and need to be customized by a customer's lifestyle. Intervention of an optometrist ensures the best solution. With this partnership both the players are together ensuring best optical shopping experience.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Bhaskar Bhat, Managing Director, Titan Company Limited said, "At Titan we have always believed in creating industry first solutions for our customers. We realized that consumers should not have to choose between E-commerce & Retail - This strategic partnership between us and Flipkart will enable a consumer to have the best of both worlds. Our customers will now be able to benefit from the endless choice that online has to offer along with the expertise & personal touch that only Titan Eyeplus stores can provide. The reach and excellent customer service of Flipkart will help us extend this solution to millions of customers without compromising on the Titan values of trust & reliability. We look forward to a sustained long term relationship which will help us reinvent the traditional omni-channel approach together. I wish Flipkart & Titan Eyeplus the best for Big Billion Day"In the recent past the brand has seen a significant growth in sunglass sales through E-commerce. The brand now wants to replicate the same success in its prescription eyewear business by leveraging the strengths of Flipkart like - Immense variety, reach and excellent customer service and marrying them with its own strengths of expertise, world class products, and a nationwide presence with 500 stores in over 200 cities.Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rishi Vasudev, VP-Fashion, Flipkart said, "Our partnership with Titan has always been about bringing the best experience and products to our consumers. This is an entirely different approach to shopping and we believe that with Titan's expertise in the eyewear industry and Flipkart's selection of more than 15,000 styles to choose from, customers will surely be the ultimate winners with this partnership. With Big Billion Days just around the corner, we couldn't have found a better time to launch this important tie-up."About Titan Eyeplus Titan Eyeplus offers a wide range of frames and lens where one can get latest global trends in eyewear. It offers more than 1000 frames from brands like Titan, Fastrack, and Dash. The store offers a customized range of lenses for every age group, on the basis of user needs. Frames & lenses at Titan Eyeplus start at affordable prices of INR 695 & INR 395 respectively, making it the ultimate shopping destination for customers. Titan Eyeplus store also offers sunglasses from Titan and Fastrack along with a wide range of more than 10 International brands including Ray-Ban, Vogue, Porsche and Tag Heuer, among others. Contact lenses from Bausch and Lomb, Alcon Ciba Vision, and J&J are also available. In addition, Titan Eyeplus offers 18 Karat gold frames under the brand name ARISTO. At present, Titan Eyeplus has over 500 stores operating in over 200 cities.(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/766298/Titan_Eyeplus_Flipkart.jpg )Video: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8423751-titan-eyeplus-reinvents-omnichannel/ Source: Titan Eyeplus