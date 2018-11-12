Titan shares surge 6% post Q2 results

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Shares of Titan Company Ltd surged 6 per cent Monday after the company reported an 8.34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The stock soared 5.28 per cent to close at Rs 892.80 on BSE. Intra-day, it zoomed 6.13 per cent to Rs 900. At NSE, shares of the company jumped 5.98 per cent to end at Rs 898.40. In terms of equity volume, 11.01 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over one crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day. Titan Company Ltd on Friday reported an 8.34 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 301.11 crore for the quarter ended September 30. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 277.93 crore for the July-September period of the last fiscal. Total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,595.13 crore. It was Rs 3,603.01 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. PTI SUM ADIADI