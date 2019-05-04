Tiwari files complaint with Delhi CEO against Kejriwal for 'insulting' Poorvanchali community

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari filed a complaint on Saturday with the Delhi poll body accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of "intentionally insulting" his profession and Poorvanchali community. At a public meeting held for Aam Aadmi Party's northeast Delhi candidate Dilip Pandey, Kejriwal had said Pandey does not know how to make people dance, something which Tiwari knows best. Kejriwal had asked people to vote for Pandey and not Tiwari. In a complaint filed with the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, Tiwari, an actor and singer,said, "My profession is not immoral and illegal and that people of our country feel proud that being a professional, I am serving the masses and representing Poorvanchali people living in Delhi." Tiwari said Kejriwal indulged in "corrupt practice" and has violated the model code of conduct. He accused the AAP supremo of "illegally entering into the arena of private life of rival candidate without any justification ". "Besides, Arvind Kejriwal has intentionally insulted me, my profession at large and whole of the Poorvanchali community in Delhi in order to provoke me and my supporters and thus potentially causing breach of peace and commission of offence," he said in the complaint. He demanded action against Kejriwal under the Representation of People Act. Tiwari is pitted against AAP's Pandey and Congress' Sheila Dikshit for the northwest Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. PTI SLB CK