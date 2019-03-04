Tiwari on donning army fatigues: It was not uniform, have 10 such shirts and wear them every morning

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Facing flak for donning military fatigues during a rally here, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Monday said it was "not a uniform but a shirt" and wearing army colour is a matter of pride for him.He said he has "10 shirts" like that and he goes for jogging every morning wearing a camouflage shirt. He also asserted that soon he would take out a rally in which all participants would be wearing the uniform.Tiwari was criticised for attending a BJP bike rally Saturday in his North East Delhi parliamentary constituency wearing an army style camouflage shirt."For me, wearing army colours is a matter of pride. Whenever I am happy or I have to felicitate a brave-heart, I put it on," he told reporters Monday. He said what he wore was not army uniform. "It was a shirt. I have 10 shirts like that. I go to jogging wearing it every morning. Which shop or mall does not sell such shirts."Many social media users and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien had slammed Tiwari accusing him of seeking votes wearing army uniform.Tiwari said he visits paramilitary and army units on the occasion of Independence Day and Republic Day where he is gifted caps and other such things.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's media advisor Nagendar Sharma said that by wearing the military uniform, Tiwari committed an offence under Section 171 of IPC. "Delhi BJP President & MP Manoj Tiwari has committed a clear offence under section 171 IPC by wearing military uniform. Post 2016 Pathankot attack, Army warned any civlian wearing its uniform will face action," he tweeted Sunday.Tiwari said such people also questioned armed forces of the country and sided with those trying to break the country."Those who side with Tukde-Tukde gang, are saying that I have insulted armed forces by wearing the shirt. Such people lower the morale of our soldiers through their talks," he said.He affirmed his highest regard for the armed forces and added that wearing the camouflage was his way of showing solidarity with soldiers of the country. PTI VIT VIT TIRTIR