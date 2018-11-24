Tiwari reiterates demand for identification, deportation of illegal immigrants in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Saturday reiterated the demand for identification and eviction of illegal immigrants living in the national capital and accused the ruling AAP of protecting them.Earlier in August, the Delhi BJP had written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue."Arvind Kejriwal's party is protecting Bangladeshis and Rohingyas living illegally in Delhi," Tiwari said.The Delhi BJP wants introduction of an exercise like Assam NRC for identification and deportation of illegal immigrants in the city, he added.Tiwari also accused Kejriwal of hatching a controversy to eliminate him."CM Delhi Arvind Kejriwal is protecting Bangladeshis and Rohingyas to destabilise the nation... what a shame...few days ago I also got 2 threat calls from overseas newly-made friends of Dubai-returned Kejriwal who is hatching a conspiracy to eliminate me.." he tweeted.On Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had alleged that the BJP wanted Kejriwal eliminated, a day after a man flung chilli powder at the chief minister outside his office in the Delhi Secretariat. PTI VIT PLB DIVDIV