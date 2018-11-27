Tiwari slams Kejriwal for calling special session

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari Tuesday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that the latter summoned a special session of the Vidhan Sabha over non-issues while ignoring problems faced by Delhi like pollution, water crisis and poor condition of hospitals.Addressing workers at a monthly meeting held at the Delhi BJP office, Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal called the special session for his personal motive and was wasting the hard-earned money of the people of Delhi.Organisation general secretary Siddharthan said all members of the Delhi BJP were working together with enthusiasm to make the party stronger."We should promote Namo Merchandise campaign among each and every person in our related areas so that we can clear the path of selecting Narendra Modi as PM in the upcoming 2019 elections. Delhi BJP workers should consider their responsibilities and should make their party proud," he said.Union Minister Vijay Goel, along with Pradesh general secretaries Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Rajesh Bhatia, thanked Tiwari and his team for their efforts in opposing the sealing drive in Delhi. PTI PLB IJT