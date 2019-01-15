Tiwari urges Delhi CM to implement 10 pc quota for economically weaker sections in gen category

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari Tuesday urged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to implement 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in general category with immediate effect in the city.In a statement issued by his office, Tiwari condemned the "attitude" of the Delhi government towards the Centre's "pro poor policies".The constitutional amendment to provide the 10 per cent quota was approved by Parliament last week and had received assent of President Ram Nath Kovind Saturday. Tiwari, an MP from North East Delhi, also welcomed the Gujarat government's decision to implement the new provision."I urge Kejriwal to implement the 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections in the general category with immediate effect for the benefit of the people residing in Delhi," Tiwari said in the statement.He also said, "I will not be shocked if this is not implemented as previously they have already stalled the world's largest healthcare scheme PMJAY depriving 30 lakh people of Delhi from the benefits of the scheme." PTI BUN KJ