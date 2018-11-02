TJS demands 17 seats in meeting with Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday met Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) founder M Kodandaram and held discussions over seat-sharing for the December 7 Assembly polls.Kondandaram later told reporters that he is asking for 17 seats for the party in next month's Assembly elections in Telangana.The meeting came a day after the Congress said it would leave around 24 seats out of 119 for its allies."It was a pleasure to meet the Chairman of Telangana Joint Action Committee and founder of Telangana Jana Samithi, Prof Kodandaram. I look forward to continuing our dialogue," Gandhi said after the meeting.Kodandaram called upon the Congress chief to formally announce their alliance and finalise the seat sharing arrangement.Muddasani Kodandaram founded the political party Telangana Jana Samithi in March 2018. The Congress, Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Jana Samithi and CPI had decided to forge an alliance for the Telangana elections. PTI SKC RT