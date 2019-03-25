TKM meets Bidadi plant's 87% energy requirement through renewable sources

New Delhi, Mar 25 (PTI) Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Monday said it has sourced 87 per cent of electricity requirements at Bidadi manufacturing plant from renewable sources till January this fiscal.The auto-maker, which sells popular models like Innova and Fortuner, has been moving from non-renewable to renewable sources of energy across its business operations."Business can play a significant leadership role in accelerating the transition to a lower-carbon economy, we see renewable energy to be a key component of climate action efforts," TKM Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said in a statement.Over the years, the company has been stringently working towards reduction of dependency on non-renewable energy resources by implementing various energy management procedures to achieve environmental sustainability, he added."During October 2018, we achieved 100 per cent renewable power source for our energy requirements. Through such significant goals, TKM could effectively contribute towards emission reduction by over 51,000 tons of Co2 during first three quarters of FY 2018-19," Yoshimura said.In order to promote green mobility in India, TKM currently manufactures the all new Camry Hybrid at its second plant in Bidadi (Bangalore, Karnataka), the company said. PTI MSS BALBAL