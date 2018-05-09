Chinese firm plans to set up manufacturing unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 9 (PTI) ChineseautomakerBYD Company Limited has evinced interest in setting up a manufacturing unit here.

According to a press release issued by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos office, BYD representatives called on the chief minister at Pragathi Bhavan today.

"They (BYD) told the CM that they intend to establish their factory and production unit in Hyderabad to manufacture 100 per cent electric vehicles which run on battery. The CM expressed his happiness over this and said that the Government would extend all the help required," the release said.

Rao said there is a need to encourage use of 100 per cent electric vehicles to make Hyderabad a pollution free city.

He said phase-wise use of electric vehicles would be introduced in The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and Telangana State Road Transport Corporation.

In addition to this private institutions would also be encouraged to use them, the release said.

The chief minister also told the BYD representatives that the usage of such electric vehicles would be taken up in Telangana.

In the first phase, the government would place order for purchase of 500 such vehicles, it added.