TL-CONG-SCHEME

Cong describes investment support scheme as election gimmick Hyderabad, May 10 (PTI) The Congress in Telangana today described the investment support scheme for farmers, launched by the state government, as "election gimmick." The party demanded that the minimum support price (msp) for all agriculture produce be increased by 25 per cent immediately to help the farming community.

"TRS govt did not pay compensation of Rs 6 lakh under GO (government order) 421 to any of the families of the farmers who committed suicide.

While TRS hovernment had no money to pay compensation, (Chief Minister) KCR had no time meet the families of farmers," Telangana Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy told reporters here.

He claimed that not a single rupee was spent on providing remunerative prices for agriculture produce though "a budget of Rs. 6.75 lakh crore was presented and another Rs 2.5 lakh crore of loans were borrowed during the last four years."

The state government has spent crores of rupees on advertisements published in newspapers in other states, including Rajasthan and Karnataka, today, he claimed.

"Full page advertisements have been published in newspapers of Rajasthan, Karnataka and other states on the occasion of launch of Rythu Bandhu scheme.

In what way these advertisements will benefit farmers of Telangana," the PCC president said.

The TRS government should pay an additional 25 per cent of amount on the MSP to farmers if it is sincere in helping them, he said.

The congress leader said the previous Congress-led UPA regime had waived crop loans at one go. The congress would waive crop loans up to Rs two lakh similarly in one instance if it comes to power after the 2019 assembly polls.

The Telangana government today launched the Rythu Bandhu (friend of farmers) investment support scheme under which Rs 8,000 per acre per year would be given to all farmers who own land. PTI SJR BN BN BN BN