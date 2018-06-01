TL-INFOSYS-PLASTIC WASTE

Infosys pledges to reduce plastic waste by 2020 Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) IT giant Infosys today took a pledge to reduce its per capita generation of plastic waste by 50 per cent by 2020 as it re-affirmed its commitment to environmental conservation. The pledge was taken during the celebrations of the World Environment Day at the companys Hyderabad SEZ campus in Pocharam here, focusing on the 2018 themeBeat Plastic Pollution. Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao, Erik Solheim, Head of UN Environment, Atul Bagai, Head, UN Environment, Country Office, India office, and other dignitaries were among those present on the occasion. The company took a pledge to reduce the per capita generation of plastic waste by 50 per cent by 2020, a release said. As a responsible global corporation that is passionate about sustainable development, we take this opportunity to align with global sustainability efforts in combatting the issue of excessive use of non-recyclable plastic products. "On this World Environment Day, we pledge to make our campuses a plastic-free environment, a clear reiteration of our commitment to environmental conservation, Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said. As part of the commitment, Infosys aims to replace PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate) water bottles, plastic carry bags, food sachets, toiletries, garbage bin liners and business card holders among other plastic items used at its campuses with environment-friendly materials, the release said. "Infosys is the perfect example of how sustainability and profitability go hand in hand. The company is not only a green business leader for India, but also for the world," the release quoted Solheim as saying. PTI SJR VS VS VS