Telangana govt invites bids for designing Musi river revitalisation project Hyderabad, May 7 (PTI) The Telangana government has invited proposals from reputed firms for designing the Musi river revitalisation along its corridor here. The riverfront is proposed to be designed to world-class standards, a state government release said today. "To get the best design, an invitation is sent to the selective firms of national and international repute experienced in urban landscaping and riverfront development projects to participate in the design competition seeking ideas for Musi revitalisation along the river corridor," it said. The firms selected for participating in the design competition are requested to register beforeMay 9and the deadline for submission of designs isJune 11, it said. Ten reputed firms have registered till today, it said. Development with beautification, landscapes in the river stretch from Puranapool to Chaderghat, a length of three km should be up taken up with the selected design, it said. The project is proposed to be launched in December 2018, the release added.