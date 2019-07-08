TL new legislature complex: HC hopes no demolition of Errum Manzil till case is disposed

Hyderabad, Jul 8 (PTI) The Telangana High Court Monday expressed hope that the state government would not demolish the 150-year-old Errum Manzil building to construct the new legislature complex until the case was disposed. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther, was hearing a writ petition filed by Professor P L Vishweshwar Rao seeking a direction to the state government not to demolish the building for the construction of new legislature complex. The matter was posted for further hearing on July 10. Additional Advocate General J Ramachandra Rao informed the court that he would convey the sentiments of the court to the state government. "There is no stay or direction. The court said it hopes and trusts that the government will not proceed with any work since the matter is being heard in this bench. I informed the court that the government would respect the sentiments of this court," Rao told PTI. He said the court had not given any direction to the government nor sought any undertaking from him on the subject. Rao submitted that the present assembly complex was in "absolutely good condition" and does not need any repair work for effective functioning of the Assembly and Council. He said the edifice was constructed in 1870 by Asaf Jahi dynasty in 14 acres with over 100 rooms. Rao also attacked the state government for not coming out with a clear plan or design for the construction of the new complex, which according to him, would go up to Rs 300 crore finally, though the present estimate was Rs 100 core. "The Telangana government is squandering public money," he told reporters. Last month, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had said that a new legislature complex would come up at the historic Errum Manzil. PTI GDK COR APR SNESNE