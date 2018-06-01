TL-NTPC-GHMC

NTPC adopts Charminar

Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) NTPC Ltd has adopted the iconic Charminar in Hyderabad under the Swachh Iconic Places Projects of India, a special drive under the Centres Swachh Bharat Mission.

NTPC Ltd and Greater HyderabadMunicipal Corporation (GHMC) today signed a MoU for implementation of development and beautification works under Charminar Pedestrianization Project inHyderabad, a release by NTPC said.

D.K.Dubey, Regional Executive Director (South), NTPC and B JanardhanReddy, Commissioner, GHMC, signed the MoU in the presence of Bonthu Rammohan, city Mayor and others today, it said.

NTPCinpartnershipwithGHMC would take up development and beautification works at Charminar which includeproviding battery operated vehicles for visitors and bollards to prevent traffic, the release added.