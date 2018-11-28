TL-POLLS-CHANDRABABU NAIDU (rpt)

Chandrababu Naidu sounds a word of caution on EVMs (rpting after adding words in 2nd para) Khammam, Nov 28 (PTI): Sounding a word of caution onElectronic Voting Machines, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NChandrababu Naidu Wednesday said that people should check withthe VV PAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) machines aftercasting their votes in the December 7 assembly elections. Naidu was speaking at a public meeting at Khammam, wherehe shared the dais with AICC President Rahul Gandhi for thefirst time after forging a four party alliance, at an electionrally here. "I request all of you... we are using EVMs. I want you tobe careful with EVMs. After casting your votes, it will bedisplayed. Check that also. We have a right to check and knowwhom we voted for. I am well versed with technology. Even cell phones can bebe tapped," he said and claimed that VV PAT was introducedonly on his demand. Naidu reiterated that there is a 'historic necessity' forall non-BJP political parties to align and fight the NDAgovernment, which, he alleged,was destroying institutions likethe Reserve Bank of India, Income Tax Department, EnforcementDirectorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. The Chief Minister said that he would convene a meetingof all non-NDA parties on December 10 and demanded that theTRS and MIM make their stand clear on who they support. "I am requesting you (people)... if you vote for TRS orMIM, it will benefit the BJP," he said. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's TRS hasfriendly ties with AIMIM of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Attacking Rao, Naidu claimed that it was the TDP whichwas responsible for the political career of KCR (as Rao ispopularly called). Rao was a minister in the Chandrababu Naidu government inundivided Andhra Pradesh. The chief minister maintained that he had never been anobstacle for the development of Telangana. Rao and other TRS leaders have frequently targetedChandrababu Naidu, calling him an outsider and anti-Telanganaleader who created hurdles in the way of Telangana'sdevelopment during his stewardship of the undivided state. TDP is contesting 13 assembly segments in Telangana aspart of the 'Peoples Front' led by Congress. Telangana has 119 Assembly seats. TDP won 15 seats in the 2014 elections, but 13legislators deserted the outfit, with 12 joining TRS and onethe Congress. PTI GDK RS APRAPRAPR APR