TL-SITHARAMAN-GDS

Defence minister hails Gramin Dak Sevaks services

Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today hailed the services of Gramin Dak Sevaks who have recently been given wage revision and other benefits. Sitharaman said she will convey their other demands like pension to Union Minster Manoj Sinha.

The Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) perform their duties whether it is scorching summer or during rains, she saidin an interactive session with the GDS here this evening.

There is still a culture of expecting a postman in the villages in the country even in the age of internet and email, she said.

It is only postman who represent Union Government in the villages, Sitharaman said.

The GDS had conduced their recent stir in support of their demands with dignity and patience, she said, adding, the government gave the benefits to them as they deserved it.

There was an atmosphere of disappointment over their demands not being met for long, she said.

Sitharaman had received representations from GDS at a similar meeting held in Chennai yesterday regarding pension. She said she will convey the demand to Sinha. Sitharaman met badminton chief national coach P Gopichand and former cricketer V V S Laxman as part of the BJPs Sampark for Samarthan.