TL-WORKERS-CM

Implement ESI facility to all workers: K C Rao tells officials

Hyderabad, Apr 28 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today asked officials"to prepare a plan to implement ESI policy to all the workers in the state.

"He (Rao) instructed that the ESI facility should be extended to the workers who are not covered under the Scheme. It should be extended to the construction workers also.

Aadhaar should be linked to all the workers and they should be registered in the labour department," a release from the chief ministers office said.

Rao, who held a meeting with officials on labour welfare issues, instructed that a report be prepared on the number of workers in the unorganised sector and also in the organised sector and the measures taken for their health, welfare and insurance, it said.

The chief minister said another meeting would be convened after May Day in which several key decisions would be made for the benefit of workers, the release added. PTI SJR BN BN