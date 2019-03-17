TMC accuses BJP of breaking EC rules in its promo video

Kolkata, Mar 17 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress Sunday accused the BJP of breaking rules set by the Election Commission by using children under 14 years of age in itspolitical promotional video. "After being insensitive to children with dyslexia, Modi and the BJP do it again! Children under 14 being used in political promo music video. Breaking EC rules. Shameless. #CheatIndia So desperate for votes ?," TMC national spokesperson Derek O' Brien tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'main bhi chowkidar' (I too am a watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils. "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," the prime minister had tweeted. He had also posted a little over three-minute video to drive home his message. PTI PNT SBN AQS