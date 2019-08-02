TMC campaign to seek feedback on Mamata's development work

(Eds: With additional inputs) Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) Days after launching a website and a helpline to address people's woes, the Trinamool Congress re-launched a social media campaign on Friday to give netizens an opportunity to express why they were proud of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. With hashtag 'Amar Gorbo Mamata' (Mamata, My Pride) on a Twitter page of the same name, the party aims to seek feedback on the development work it has carried out over the past eight years, a senior TMC leader said. Although the main mass outreach campaign remains "Didi ke bolo" (tell Didi), accounts on Twitter and Facebook christened 'Amar Gorbo Mamata' were re-launched on Friday. Banerjee is fondly called "Didi" (elder sister) by her supporters. "People will be able to share their experiences and give reasons to explain why they were proud of Mamata Banerjee. We, at TMC, are proud of Didi, and now this campaign will help us find out about the experience of others," the TMC leader said. Tweets and posts full of photographs and videos of Banerjee in protest mode, as painter, as poet were made from the account. The Facebook page already has thousands of followers. The BJP, however, said the campaign was an "insult" to luminaries and thinkers of Bengal. "We, Bengalis, are proud of our leading lights Raja Rammohan Roy, Swami Vivekananda, and Rabindranath Tagore. Now if we say 'Mamata is My Pride', it would be a slap on the face of the entire Bengali community," BJP vice-president Jai Prakash Majumdar claimed. Buffeted by reverses in recent Lok Sabha polls, the chief minister on Monday launched helpline 9137091370 and website www.didikebolo.com to enable people to have a direct interface with party functionaries. The project is a part of TMC's mass outreach programme, believed to be conceived by political strategist Prashant Kishor, who has been signed up to strengthen the party's foothold in the state ahead of Assembly polls in 2021. According to TMC sources, the website has received over two lakh calls in the first two days. In the general election earlier this year, the BJP clinched 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. PTI PNT SMNSMN