TMC complains to poll panel over PM's photo in rail tickets

New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Citing railway tickets having photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trinamool Congress Tuesday lodged a complaint against the BJP with the Election Commission over alleged violation of the model code of conduct.The TMC claimed that photograph of Modi on railway tickets is part of an advertisement by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and it was in violation of the mode code of conduct.In a letter to the Election Commission, the party said, "We are shocked to notice that even during the currency of the Model Code of Conduct, the railway tickets issued by the Indian Railways contain achievements of the party in power at the Centre (BJP) with regard to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is being displayed at the cost of public exchequer and obviously to influence minds of the voters."The TMC urged the EC for directions to stop printing the railway tickets with such ads and take action against the BJP.