TMC 'goons' instigated violence in WB's Cooch Behar, didn't allow voting: BJP

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The BJP Thursday alleged that Trinamool Congress "goons" had instigated violence in West Bengal's Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency and did not let people cast their votes.In the first-phase of the general elections on Thursday, polls were held in two Lok Sabha constituencies in the state -- Cooch Behar and Alipurduar. The BJP will approach the Election Commission and will lodge a complaint, senior leader and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said at a press conference at the party office here."TMC goons instigated violence in Cooch Behar in West Bengal to interrupt polling and also did not let voters cast their vote," he said.The BJP's state unit has already approached the chief electoral officer in the state in this matter, the Union minister said.Naqvi said the BJP has been urging the poll panel to take remedial measures for free and fair elections in West Bengal, as the TMC-led government could try to disturb the atmosphere during the polls.On a question on Congress's claim that a laser was pointed at Rahul Gandhi while he was interacting with journalists after filing nomination for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday, he said the Congress chief has habit of speaking lies."Rahul Gandhi has a habit of speaking lies. In reality a hill of truth is always stronger than a ship of lies," Naqvi said.Three Congress leaders have written a letter to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh claiming that there is a "grave" security threat to Gandhi and urged him to take immediate action to ensure full protection of its leader. PTI JTR JTR ANBANB