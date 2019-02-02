TMC killing aspirations of middle class: Modi

Durgapur, Feb 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal of killing the aspirations of the middle-class people in the state.Addressing a rally in this industrial town, he said the BJP-led government at the Centre is bent on fulfilling the dreams and aspirations of the middle-class people."The TMC is killing people's aspirations but the Centre will fulfil their (people's) dreams," Modi said.The interim Budget presented in Parliament yesterday is a reflection of the BJP government's policy of 'Saabka Saath Saabka Vikas', the prime minister said.Modi also spoke about the income tax rebate, TDS for bank term deposits, earnings from second property among other budgetary provisions which, he said, will benefit the middle class. PTI AMR KK NSDNSD