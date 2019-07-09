TMC MP Saugata Roy terms Union Budget 'useless', 'directionless'

New Delhi, Jul 9 (PTI) TMC MP Saugata Roy Tuesday termed the Union Budget as "useless" and "directionless" as there was nothing in it for the poor and the farmers. "There is nothing for the poor, farmers and common man in the Budget. I oppose it as it is useless and directionless," he said. During the discussion on the Budget, Roy raisedthe issue of the absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State Anurag Singh Thakur in the House . However, as Roy was speaking, Thakur appeared in the House. Thakur said he has been sitting in the House but had just gone outside for water. "The government is very serious about the debate. It is the opposition members who are missing," he said. Roy said, "This Budget seems to be of the corporate, by the corporate and for the corporate." PTI DP RR AQS