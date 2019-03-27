TMC objects to appointment of K K Sharma as special police observer for Bengal

/RNew Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday objected to the appointment of former BSF Director General K K Sharma as special police observer for West Bengal and Jharkhand, alleging he was present at an RSS function a year earlier.The Election Commission Tuesday appointed four special observers, two retired IRS and two IPS officer, to spearhead its efforts to check the abuse of black money and illegal inducements to voters and monitor deployment of security forces in select sensitive states during the Lok Sabhapolls. Sharma is one of them."EC has now appointed KK Sharma, retired DG BSF, as Special Central Police Observer for West Bengal and Jharkhand. Over one year ago (Feb 2018) Trinamool had raised an objection to his presence in uniform at a RSS function," tweeted TMC's national spokesperson Derek O'Brien. PTI ASG GVSGVS