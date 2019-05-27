TMC reaches out to 'disgruntled' leaders ahead of state polls

Kolkata, May 27 (PTI) In a bid to revive the party organisation ahead of assembly polls, the Trinamool Congress leadership in West Bengal is reaching out to disgruntled leaders. "We are reaching out to leaders and party workers who for some reason have become inactive. We are trying to bring back everybody into the party fold," a senior TMC leader leader said.Kolkata mayor and senior TMC leader Firhad Hakim on Sunday called up former city mayor Sovan Chatterjee, who had taken a sabbatical from active politics. He urged Chatterjee to return to the party fold and look after the organisation, but the latter did not commit anything.TMC district presidents also called up disgruntled leaders and urged them to forget the 'misunderstanding' and return to the party.Meanwhile, reports say many TMC leaders have joined the BJP. TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy, the son of BJP leader Mukul Roy, who was recently suspended by the party Monday went to Delhi along with his father. He is likely to join the saffron party soon. Subhrangshu is said to be accompanied by another TMC MLA and several other party leaders. PTI PNT SRY