TMC slams Modi govt for LPG price hike

Kolkata, Nov 9 (PTI) The Trinamool Congress on Friday slammed the Narendra Modi government for hiking the price of the domestic cooking gas, describing it as a festive gift by the Bharatiya Janata Party to the people. The prices of the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) have been hiked by over Rs 2 per cylinder after the government increased the commission paid to the dealers. "In the festive season, (the) BJP gifts another price rise to the people! LPG price hiked by over Rs 2 per cylinder," a TMC statement said.