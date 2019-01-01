TMC turns 21, hopes to work towards new India under Mamata's leadership

(Eds: Upgrading with inputs) Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) On its 21st foundation day on Tuesday, the Trinamool Congress vowed to work to ensure a secular and progressive India under the leadership of party chief Mamata Banerjee after the upcoming general election. Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee described 2019 as the "year of change" and said the party was standing at a "historic juncture", where it wanted to play a vital role in New Delhi in favour of the working class. Abhishek, who is the nephew of the TMC supremo, said the year would bring good days (achchhe din) in the country. "The year of 2019 is a year of change and struggle. We should fight hard in order to ensure that we are able to gift the people of this country a secular and progressive India in New Delhi under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee," he said in a video message. "Our party has turned 21 today. The number 21 assumes immense significance as it signifies struggle, youthfulness and change," he added. The TMC was founded on January 1, 1998, by Mamata Banerjee, who was herself baptized in politics by Congress. "The journey which began on January 1, 1998 has been full of struggles, but we have been steadfast in our resolve to fight for the people #Trinamool21 ... We are thankful to Maa-Mati-Manush for their constant support. And the workers who work hard 365 days a year for the people. A big salute to you,"A big salute to you," the West Bengal chief minister tweeted. The TMC, which has been eyeing wider political horizons for the past few years, has been at the forefront of the anti-BJP alliance and has convened a rally of Opposition parties in Kolkata on January 19. Banerjee has been touring the country and has also met leaders of various parties to forge Opposition unity. The TMC observed the day in every block, subdivision and the panchayat level. The party flag was hoisted at Trinamool Bhawan by party general secretary Subrata Bakshi. Blood donation camps, blanket distribution and cultural events were held by it across the state to observe the day and connect with the public. PTI PNT KKHMB