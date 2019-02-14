TMC's extended core committee meeting on Feb 25

Kolkata, Feb 14 (PTI) A meeting of the Trinamool Congress' extended core committee will be held on February 25 to discuss strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls due in April-May this year, a senior party leader said Thursday. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls will also be discussed at the meeting, he said. The extended core committee meeting is of immense importance for the party as this will be the last one before the Lok Sabha polls. All TMC MPs, MLAs, chairmen of various municipalities, members of zilla parishads, panchayat samitis and councillors will participate in the meeting which will be held at Nazrul Mancha here, the TMC leader said. "Apart from chalking out a strategy, the manifesto for the polls will also be discussed," he said. The TMC has set target of winning all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, with the aim to oust the Narendra Modi government and forming the next government at the Centre. TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is one of the prime figures in the anti-BJP alliance. She had organised a mega opposition rally at the Brigade Parade Ground here on January 19, which was attended by leaders from more than 23 parties. Banerjee attended the opposition parties rally convened by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital on Wednesday. At a meeting at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi, top opposition leaders, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Banerjee, agreed to work together for a common minimum programme for a national pre-poll alliance in the coming general election to oust the BJP. PTI PNT KK IND