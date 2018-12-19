TN-AFGHAN WOMEN-OTA (rpt)(MES4)

2nd batch of Afghan women officers undergo training at OTA (EDS: Adds word in 4th para) Chennai, Dec 19 (PTI) Head scarf-clad Zuhra Nabizadashowed no traces of emotion as she handled the machine gunwith the ease of a professional during a training session atthe shooting range of the Officers Training Academy here. She is part of a group of 19 women from the AfghanistanArmed forces honing their skills at the Academy. Wiping the sweat off her sunburnt face, Afghan AirForce's Second Lieutenant Nabizada said this is her secondvisit to India. "The first visit was in 2014 to Dehradun to take partin a Taekwondo match," she said. India's only academy to impart training to womencadets and officers, OTA is hosting women officers from theAfghanistan Armed Forces for the second time, the first beinglast year with 20 women. Afghanistan Army's Liaison Officer Captain SirajulhaqSafi told PTI that this time officers from the country's AirForce have also joined the programme."Compared to last year, the team this year comprisesmany young officers," Safi said, adding that his country seesthe exercise as a knowledge-sharing experience.The month-long training that began November 26,includes weapons training and drill besides others.Indian Army's Major Ritu Jaswal said the officers werefocused and showed keen interest in what was being taught."Each country has a different weapon system... Most ofthe time they use MI-16 assault rifles, here they get theopportunity to learn to use the Indian Small Arms System -light machine guns," she said."However, weather is the major hurdle they face here,as the present temperature in their country is below 5 degreeCelsius." December is the time when Chennai experiences coolerclimes, Jaswal, who acted as an interpreter for a majority ofthe women officers who knew only Pashto and Dari, added.Nabizada, a trainee pilot, said it was not just aboutweapons, but the session also fostered her leadership skillsand boosted her self-confidence. She is the only one of her nine other siblings to havechosen a career in the armed forces.The squad has mostly women below 30 years, while a50-year-old officer is the seniormost.About changes made to the training curriculum sincelast year, an officer said the duration has been extended tofour weeks from three weeks last year."This has given us more time to teach the officersabout everything that is happening in OTA. They also considerit as a lifetime experience," the officer said.According to OTA officials, the officers also visitedvarious places in the city during the training period whichwill end on December 26. Media personnel were allowed to witness atraining session in which the women officers showcased theirskills in handling light machine guns at the OTA shootingrange, abutting Chennai Airport. PTI CPB BNRBS RBS