TN CM condoles demise of George Fernandes

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Tuesday condoled the demise of former defenceminister George Fernandes, hailing him as a "multi-faceted"personality.His demise is a "great loss" to the country, the chief minister said.Fernandes (88), who died Tuesday, was one of the politically important leaders in the country and had foundedthe Samata Party before going on to hold various posts inJanata Dal, Palaniswami said.Fernandes was elected as Lok Sabha MP nine times and had performed efficiently, he noted."He was a multi-faceted personality, being a politician,trade union leader and journalist. He was a good administrator and a hard working person who was affable to all," the chief minister said in a statement."The demise of former Union minister George Fernandes is a great loss for India," he said and extended his sympathies to the departed leader's family and supporters.Palaniswami also prayed for Fernandes' soul reaching theholy abode.Fernandes passed away Tuesday following a prolongedillness. He was suffering from Alzheimer's disease and hadrecently contracted swine flu.The socialist leader was the defence minister in the NDAgovernment headed by late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Fernandes held the industry portfolio in the Jan Sangh government, which defeated Indira Gandhi in 1977. PTI SA ROH SRY