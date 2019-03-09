TN CM thanks Modi for deciding to rename Chennai Central railway station after MGR

Chennai, Mar 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to rename Chennai Central Railway Station after AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran.Kicking off a AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance campaign for the upcoming general election here a few days back, Modi had said the Centre has decided to rename the century-old railway station after the late AIADMK founder fondly known as MGR.In a letter to the prime minister, Palaniswami said the Tamil Nadu Cabinet had in September 2018 unanimously resolved to recommend to the Centre to rename the station as 'Puratchi Thalaivar Dr M G Ramachandran Railway Station' in memory of the charismatic and popular former chief minister of the state.Palaniswami termed Modi's announcement a "great honour" and "befitting tribute to the great leader"."On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, I express my heartfelt thanks to you for the announcement," he said.The chief minister recalled that M G Ramachandran was honoured with the highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to public service in 1988. PTI VIJ NSDNSD