TN CM to inaugurate FAIRPRO 2018 on Feb 23: CREDAI

Chennai, Feb 17(PTI): The annual exhibition on residential properties FAIRPRO 2018 organised by traders body CREDAI will be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Palaniswami here next week. The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India would hold the expo from February 23 to 25 at the Chennai Trade Centre here. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam would inaugurate the fair, CREDAI Chennai, President, Suresh Krishn said. According to him, over 300 residential projects by 85 developers would be showcased during the three days with price ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs two crore. "FAIRPRO is aimed to connect home buyers with real estate developers and bring them close to buying their dream homes all under one roof," he said. "It will present a great opportunity for the real estate developers to display a wide range of options for the buyers," he said. Popular actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been roped in as the brand ambassador for this years edition of FAIRPRO. "FAIRPRO has been a great platform for homebuyers and developers and this year again it is going to be a grand occasion," she said. Public sector State Bank of India, private sector HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB Housing Finance Ltd., LIC Housing Finance LTd are among those who would take part in this years edition. PTI VIJ SS