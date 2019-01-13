TN farmer's son gets a new heart under CM's health insurance scheme

Coimbatore (TN), Jan 13 (PTI) A 26-year-old man, whose heart was functioning just 15 per cent, got a new lease of life after a heart transplant at a city hospital under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The man, the son of a poor farmer hailing from Nambiyur in Erode district, was admitted to Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) here a week ago After studying his health condition, cardiologists Prashant Vaijyanath and Sureshkumar decided that heart transplant would be the only permanent solution. The surgery was performed with a heart donated from a brain dead person last week. The transplant was done completely free of cost with the aid of the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme. The entire process right from harvesting the heart from the brain dead person, transporting the organ safe and fast so as to reach the hospital and the transplant surgery had to be completed within a short span of time, KMCH Chairman Nalla G Palanisamy said. "Time is critical and of paramount importance," he said and appreciated the entire team's performance. Heart transplant normally costs Rs 14 lakh and additional Rs 1-2 lakh for post-surgery medication, hospital sources said. PTI NVM AQS SMNSMN