TN govt announces Rs 20 lakh compensation for family of slain solider

Chennai, Dec 1(PTI) The Tamil Nadu government Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for the family of Army jawan P Saravanan, who died while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir. Saravanan, hailing from Thirumangalam in Madurai district, died on Friday while he was on security duty at Tross area in J&K. He was attached to the 20 ENGR, Regiment. Expressing grief over Saravanan's demise, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said he has issued orders to give Rs 20 lakh as financial assistance to family members of the deceased. PTI VIJ SNESNE

