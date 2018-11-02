TN govt fixes time slot for bursting crackers on Diwali

(Eds: Adding details) Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government Friday said people in the state would be allowed to burst firecrackers between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm on Diwali, in line with the Supreme Court directive.The government has issued a set of guidelines regarding bursting of crackers, including avoiding certain types of fireworks.It also appealed to Diwali revellers to give up crackers with high decibel and pollution levels and avoid bursting firecrackers near hospitals, places of worship, near huts and other facilities that could easily catch fire."Based on the Supreme Court verdict, the Tamil Nadu government permits bursting of crackers between 6 am and 7 am and 7 pm and 8 pm," a release said.The government also said residents welfare associations can take steps to ensure that people burst crackers in groups in open spaces after obtaining due permission from the respective local bodies.The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board would study the air quality seven days before and after the festival in all the corporation limits."Let us all celebrate a mishap-free and pollution-free Diwali," the release said and extended its festival greetings.It recalled the Supreme Court directions to the state government to stick to the former's original order on confining bursting of crackers to the two-hour slot though it had sought additional time.On October 30, the state government had said it would consult stakeholders regarding the Supreme Court's decision of allowing the state to pick a two-hour slot for bursting firecrackers on Diwali.The apex court had modified its earlier order of fixing an 8-10 pm slot for bursting crackers on Diwali, saying the time would be changed in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, but not exceed the two-hour duration.Diwali falls on November 6 in the state. PTI SA ROH KJ