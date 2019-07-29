TN Gutkha scam: ED attaches assets worth Rs 246 crore

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 246 crore in connection with its money laundering probe into the Gutkha scam in Tamil Nadu. A provisional order for attachment of 174 immovable properties in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the federal probe agency said. The ED had filed a criminal case in the Gutkha scam after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR. The case pertains to illegal import, manufacture and sale of Gutkha in Tamil Nadu with alleged involvement of a state minister besides a former and a top police official among others. PTI NES CKCK