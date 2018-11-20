TN guv ordered release of 3 convicts after due process: Raj Bhavan

Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor BanwarilalPurohit approved the premature release of three AIADMK menconvicted in the killing of three woman students in 2000 afterbeing satisfied that they will be "absorbed" by the societywithout any disturbance, the Raj Bhavan said Tuesday. The decision was also taken based on grounds that theSupreme Court had observed that the deaths took place in astate of mob frenzy and considering that the convicts had been in prison for 13 years, it said in a release here. Orders were issued approving the premature release after "being satisfied that the three life convicts will be absorbed by the local society without any disturbance..." and based on the apex court's observation," it said. The governor initially returned the files related to thethree convicts for reconsideration, but the state governmenton October 25 last sent back them sticking to itsrecommendation that they be released. Purohit eventually cleared them only after obtaininglegal opinion from the state Advocate General. The three men --A Nedunchezhian, G Ravindran and CMuniappan -- were released Monday from the Vellore CentralPrison in commemoration of the birth centenary celebrationsof late Chief Minister and ruling AIADMK founder M GRamachandran, known as MGR. They were serving life sentence for setting ablaze a busin Dharmapuri that killed three students of the Tamil NaduAgricultural University in 2000 while protesting conviction offormer chief minister Jayalalithaa in a corruption case. The Raj Bhavan statement came in the wake of criticismof the state government by DMK and other parties over notsecuring the pre-mature release of seven convicts in the RajivGandhi assassination case, a recommendation which ispending with Purohit. It said the state government had in February issued aGovernment Order for a scheme to release prisoners undergoing life imprisonment on the occasion of MGR birth centenary. The release explained the process involving approvals bya committee of secretaries, the Law Minister and finally theChief Minister before the files of individual convicts areforwarded to the Governor for orders under Article 161 of theConstitution, which deals with his powers to grant pardons. A total of 1,627 life convicts have been so far orderedrelease by following this procedure, it said. The Raj Bhavan said Advocate General Vijay Narayan,Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan and Home SecretaryNiranjan Mardi had met the Governor on October 31 "and saidthe three life convicts had no intention to kill and that theyset fire to the bus in a state of mob frenzy. Narayan in his opinion 'recorded' the Supreme Courtorder of March 2016, in which it commuted the death sentence, that it had noticed that the acts leading to the death of the three students were committed in the course of a mob frenzy. He recalled the court's observation that the intent ofthe mob, including the three, was to cause damage to publicproperty to protest the conviction of Jayalalithaa and thevictims were "unknown persons" against whom they had nopremeditation or planning to kill. A Sessions Court in Salem had convicted the three mento death in 2007 and the Madras High Court later confirmed it. The release said the AG stated that the cases of thethree life convicts fell within the guidelines laid down bythe government for release of prisoners on the occasion of the MGR centenary celebrations.PTI SA VS RCJ