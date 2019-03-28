TN HC expresses dismay over illegal digital banners

Chennai, Mar 28 (PTI) The Madras High Court Thursday expressed its dismay over the continuing menace of illegal digital banners and placards despite a blanket ban on erecting such hoardings by political parties. A bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and Justice M Nirmal Kumar pointed to banners put up recently in a stretch of an arterial road in the city and said it looked as if the stretch was leased out to a particular political party. The bench also pointed to its earlier specific order asking the government to come up with a plan for disposal of such banners to prevent possible environmental degradation and said so far no report had been filed. The observations were made on a contempt petition by activist 'Traffic' K R Ramaswamy seeking action against officials for wilful disobedience of court orders on banners. State Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan in an affidavit submitted that all the district collectors have been instructed to give top priority to check erection of unauthorised banners and ensure their removal. The affidavit said all the collectors had been instructed last month to convene a meeting with all political parties jointly with the head of police and issue a detailed circular informing them about relevant rules regarding digital banners and to highlight the orders passed by the court. The printers of such banners were also strictly informed they should not print banners without details of permission and themselves. The chief secretary also undertook that she would closely monitor the issue and ensure collectors take all out efforts to prevent erection of such unauthorised banners. Recording the submissions, the bench directed her to file necessary additional affidavit on disposal of banners and posted the plea to June 13 for further hearing. PTI CORR VS CK