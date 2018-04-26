TN-HEALTH-ASTER

Aster DM Healthcare to set up 500 bed hospital in city Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI) Aster DM Healthcare today said it would set up a 500-bed multi-speciality hospital in the city, its first facility in Tamil Nadu. Aster DM Healthcare recently signed an agreement with realty developer Subramanya Constructions and Development Company for setting up the hospital, its first here, a company press release said. The hospital would come up at Kovilambakkam locality and is expected to be commissioned by 2020. Aster already has 4,037 installed beds across 11- hospitals in southern region, it said. "With our current diversified asset portfolios in South and Western India, Tamil Nadu was the only state without our presence", Aster DM Healthcare CEO Dr Harish Pillai said in the release. "The new hospital would offer quaternary services to people and expected to be commissioned by 2020", he said. Aster DM Healthcare currently has presence in the Middle East, the Philippines and in India with 20 hospitals, 98 clinics and 206 pharmacies, the release added. PTI VIJ VIJ