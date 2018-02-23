TN Ministers to embark on five day visit to Japan

Chennai,Feb 23 (PTI) A high-power delegation,led by Tamil Nadu Industries Minister M C Sampath and rural Industries Minister Benjamin will leave on a five day trip to Japan next week to invite investments from that country. The Ministers, along with MSME Secretary, Dharmendra Pratap Yadav, Industries department Special secretary and Additional Chief Secretary, K Gnanadesikan, Tamil Nadu Industrial Guidance and Export Promotion Bureau, Vice-Chairperson Shilpa Prabhakar Satish would visit Japan between February 26 and March 2, an official release said. The visit by the delegation to Tokyo, Yokohama and Hamamatsu comes in the backdrop of the second edition of Global Investors Meet, scheduled to be held in January 2019, the release said. The delegation would participate in various seminars,meet Japanese business leaders and look at strengthening the trade and economic ties between tamil nadu and Japan. The team would meet officials of the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry, Japan International Cooperation Agency and Japan Trade and Commerce Organisation. They would give detailed presentations at a seminar, where they would explain the advantages of investing in Tamil Nadu and meet prospective investors of Japan, it said. Members of the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Yokohama Chamer of Commerce and Industry, Hamamatsu Chamber of Commerce and Industry are expected to take part in the seminar. Tamil Nadu is home to about 600 Japanese companies and has been identified by that country as one of the potential states for investments. Japan was one of the Partner Nations at the first edition of the Global Investors Meet held in September 2015 under the leadership of the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. Several Japanese companies had signed Memorandum of Understanding with the Tamil Nadu Government at GIM 2015 and had also implemented projects successfully, it said. During the trip, the delegation would meet top officials from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan, representatives of the Japan External Trade Organisation and also visit the headquarters of Yamaha Motors and Sumitomo. The programme is being jointly organised by the Tamil Nadu government, the Japan External Trade Organisation, Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Chennai and Embassy of Japan, the release added. PTI VIJ APR APR