TN sets up new ELCOSEZ in Madurai at Rs 14.99 cr

Chennai, Jan 4 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today inaugurated ELCOSEZ, an IT and ITES Special Economic Zone, set up by the Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), at a cost of Rs 14.99 crore in Madurai district. Palaniswami inaugurated tge ELCOSEZ through a video conference facility from the secretariat. The ELCOSEZ was recently given Special Economic Zone status by the Centre, an official release said. The new ELCOSEZ at Vadapazhanji village in Madurai district is spread across 245.17 acre and has basic infrastructure facilities including rainwater storage facilities and inner roads and pavements. Accordding to ELCOT website, construction of 50,000 sq ft IT Building was under progress at an estimated cost of Rs 21.13 crore in the ELCOSEZ. The total investment of ELCOT in this ELCOSEZ will be Rs 63.73 crore. ELCOT has already alloted land to several IT companies to set up their facility in SEZ which include HCL, Satyam, Sutherland Global Services among others. According to the Vision 2023 document released by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, to provide job opportunities in tier II cities like Coimbatore, Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Salem, Tirunelveli, Electronic Corporation of Tamil Nadu has set up ELCOSEZ in these districts. Palaniswami also unveiled a new railway bridge on the occasion constructed at a cost of Rs 20.9 crore in the Vadapazhanji, Madurai district, the release said. PTI VIJ RC