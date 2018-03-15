TN to provide high frequency communication sets to fishermen

Chennai, Mar 15(PTI) Tamil Nadu Government will provide high frequency communication sets at subsidised rates to fishermen undertaking deep sea fishing, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said here today. Panneerselvam said a seamless communication project has been taken up by the Government at a cost of Rs 62.14 crore with World Bank support for 13 coastal districts. "As a major step towards ensuring security of our fishermen sailing in deep sea in multi-day fishing vessels, beyond 60 nautical miles, the government will provide high frequency communication sets at subsidised cost in a phased manner", he said, presenting the budget for 2018-19. Panneerselvam said at present the government distributes VHF wireless sets to fishermen sailing on traditional fishing boats and mechanised vessels to establish communication upto 60 nautical miles. He said the Government would also set up fishing harbours in Nagapattinam district at a cost of Rs 220 crore. They are expected to come up in Vellapallam and Tarangambadi in Nagapattinam district, he said. On the fishing harbours at Colachel, Thengapattinam and Chinna Muttam in Kanniyakumari district being set up at a cost of Rs 423.34 crore, he said the Centre has not released its share. In addition to Rs 182 crore, the state has also allocated Rs 41.65 crore that had to come from the Centre for the project. PTI VIJ SA TVS