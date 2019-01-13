TN tourism joins hands with Isha Yoga Centre for Pongal celebrations

Coimbatore, Jan 13 (PTI) The Isha Yoga Centre will celebrate Pongal on January 16 which will be attended by several people from across the world, according to a release issued Sunday.The celebrations will take place at Adiyogi, about 25 km from here. It will be held in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Tourism, the release said.Thousands of people are expected to participate in this grand celebration from across the world, it saidTo mark the occasion of Mattu Pongal (cattle festival), 15 varieties of native cattle breeds like Kankarej, Kangayam, Sahiwal and Gir will be exhibited to represent the importance of cattle in the country's culture, the release from the Centre said. PTI NVM AQS ANBANB