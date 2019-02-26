TN-VAIKO-BLACKFLAG (rpt)(MES8)

Will stage black flag demo if Modi arrives in TN to launch poll campaign: Vaiko (EDS: repeating after correcting typo in first para) Tiruchirappalli (TN), Feb 26 (PTI) The MarumalarchiDravida Munnetra Kazhagam would stage a demonstration bywaving black flags in case Prime Minister Narendra Modi comesto Kanyakumari on March 1 to launch the BJP's poll campaignin the state, MDMK chief Vaiko said Tuesday. Vaiko made the remarks here a day after Union Ministerof State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan reportedlyappealed to the MDMK chief not to wave black flags at thePrime Minister as he had done in the past. "Radhakrishnan is a sweet and long-time friend of mine.It is his responsibility to appeal to me to abstain fromprotests. But, headed by me, a black flag protest would takeplace if Modi comes to Kanyakumari on March 1," Vaiko toldreporters. Last month, Vaiko had staged a black flag demonstrationwhen the prime minister arrived at Madurai to lay thefoundation stone for the All India Institute of MedicalSciences. MDMK cadres released black balloons and raised slogansagainst Modi alleging that he had betrayed the interests ofTamil Nadu on Cauvery and other issues. The MDMK has claimed that the Centre had accorded"permission to projects like neutrino and hydrocarbonextraction" which, according to the party, would have anadverse impact on the livelihood of farmers and alsoaffect the common people. Radhakrishnan and BJP's Tamil Nadu unit presidentTamilisai Soundararajan had condemned the MDMK for staging theprotest. PTI CPBBNBN BNTRK TRK