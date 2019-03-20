TN varsity sex scandal: College teacher walks out of jail 11 months after arrest

Madurai, Mar 20 (PTI) A woman college teacher, behind bars for 11 months in connection with the Madurai Kamaraj University (MKU) sex scandal, was released on bail from the central prison here on Wednesday.Suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi, accused of luring some girl students to extend sexual favours to senior MKU officials to get higher marks and money, was granted bail by the Madras High Court bench here on March 12.Her release was delayed as the bail formalities were completed on Tuesday only, after her brother and a family friend furnished sureties, police said.Devi was working with the Devanga Arts College in Aruppukottai, affiliated to the MKU.She was arrested on April 16 last year on a complaint filed by the college and a women's forum after an audio clip of her purported conversation with students went viral on social media.In the audio clip, she purportedly told the girls to "adjust" with some officials "for getting 85 per cent marks and money".Devi, who has denied the allegations, was suspended by the college following an internal enquiry.The Crime Branch-CID of Tamil Nadu police had filed the charge sheet in the case, booking Devi for several offences under the Indian Penal Code, Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and Information Technology Act. PTI SSN VS DIVDIV