TN will challenge NGT order for reopening Sterlite plant in SC: Palaniswami

Salem (TN), Dec 15 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami Saturday said the state will challenge in the Supreme Court an order of the National Green Tribunal which set aside the government's closure of mining firm Vedanta Ltd's Sterlite Copper plant at Tuticorin.The NGT Saturday allowed the appeal of the company challenging closure of its plant, saying the closure order was "non-sustainable" and "unjustified".The tribunal has asked the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to pass a fresh order for renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances."The Tamil Nadu government will appeal against this order in the Supreme Court," Palaniswami told reporters here.On May 28, the state government had ordered the TNPCB to seal and "permanently" close the mining group's copper plant following violent protests over pollution concerns.At least 13 people were killed and several injured in police firing during anti-Sterilte protests on May 22 and 23.The Supreme Court recently refused to stay a Madras High Court order for a CBI probe against police officials for firing during the protests.