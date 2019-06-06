'To All the Boys...' director Michael Fimognari to helm 'Replica' adaptation

Los Angeles, Jun 6 (PTI) Director Michael Fimognari is once again teaming up with producer Matt Kaplan to present the film adaptation of Lauren Oliver's New York Times best-selling novel "Replica".The duo previously collaborated on Netflix blockbuster "To All the Boys I've Loved Before".According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fimognari will helm the project from a screenplay by Oliver, while Kaplan will produce through his banner ACE Entertainment.The story follows Gemma, who is stuck visiting her workaholic father in coastal Florida, where she reconnects with her childhood crush Jake. One day, they witness an explosion in the marshes, and when a desperate girl climbs aboard their boat who looks exactly like Gemma and claims to be a Replica from the Haven Institute, Gemma and Jake are pulled into a conspiracy beyond their imagination.Max Siemers and Robyn Marshall will executive produce the project which is expected to start production in early 2020. PTI RB RB