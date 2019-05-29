To avert Surat-like tragedy, Haryana to conduct inspections across state

Chandigarh, May 29 (PTI) Haryana plans to undertake a mammoth exercise to inspect coaching centres, schools, colleges, hotels, cinema halls and other commercial buildings across the state to avert a Surat-like fire tragedy in which at least 22 students were killed.Auditoriums, hostels and multi-storey buildings too will be inspected within 30 days when the exercise is undertaken next month, said Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain, who presided over a meeting on fire safety measures on Wednesday.A master fire control room will also be set up at the Directorate of Fire Service in Panchkula and the inspections would be carried out in three phases by civic bodies, she said. For inspection, committees would be formed in all districts which would comprise of Joint Commissioner, City Magistrate and Assistant Divisional Fire Officers or Fire Station Officers, Jain said.She said that directions have been issued to prepare a list of all commercial buildings in the state within 10 days.A Fire Safety application would also be created, she said, adding that a documentary would also be prepared to create awareness among people about safety measures in emergent situations. Information on fire safety measures in educational institutions would be imparted to the students, the minister said.There are 86 fire stations in the state that operates with 434 vehicles and 1,408 firemen.Jain said demand of filling posts of 1,048 fire operators has been sent to the state Staff Selection Commission.Last week, a massive fire engulfed a four-storey commercial complex in Gujarat's Surat, killing at least 22 students of a coaching centre. PTI SUN SOMSOM