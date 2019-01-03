To meet peak demand in Delhi, BSES to buy 200 MW wind power from SECI

New Delhi, Jan 3(PTI) The BSES power discoms will purchase 200 MW of wind power at economical rates that will help them support the peak demand in Delhi at night, said a spokesperson of the company.Under a 25-year agreement, the BSES Yamuna Power Limited(BYPL) and the BSES Rajdhani Power Limited(BRPL) will buy wind power at the rate of Rs 2.84 per unit, he said.The discoms have inked power sale agreements with SECI (Solar Energy Corporation of India) to buy 200 MW (100-MW each) of wind-power."The power is expected to be available to the discoms from 2020-21 for a period of 25 years," he said.With this, the two discoms will be getting a total of 600 MW of wind power. Earlier, BRPL and BYPL had signed agreements to procure 250 MW and 150 MW of wind-power, respectively.50 MW of this wind power has already started flowing from October 2018 and another 50 MW is expected to be available over the next couple of months and the remaining portion will be available gradually from November 2019, he said. PTI VIT VIT SOMSOM